Kofi Siriboe Named One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive!!!

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty
It’s that time of year when PEOPLE Magazine launches its annual Sexiest Men Alive issue–and it looks like our fave Kofi Siriboe has made the coveted list!
On Friday, the publication slowly unveiled some of these year’s hotties!
Clearly, it’s no secret that the Girls Trip and Queen Sugar star is FINE! That smooth chocolate skin and bright smile is enough to make us pass out. Hell, even Oprah agrees.
And so do we:
https://twitter.com/Kr1stenEdwards/status/929082456354914304
LOL!
While the 23-year-old may finally be on PEOPLE’s radar, the folks here at HelloBeautiful have been clocking his beauty from jump. Hence why he was named our 2016 Sexiest Man.
What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty melanated man.
Congrats Kofi!
10 photos Launch gallery
1. frolicking in the studio w/ my shirt off, nbd. photo by @micaiah.carter #wilhelmina #vision
Source:Instagram
1 of 10
2. so, how bout that house, O?not right now. let’s just wait till season 2, Kof.
Source:Instagram
2 of 10
3. tom ford said my tux was fly✌🏿much love to my #InStyle family for a wonderful night. word to pops for the get up. xx
Source:Instagram
3 of 10
4. laughing like hafiz. just smile, my dear.
Source:Instagram
4 of 10
5. Arrived in NOLA! #QueenSugar
Source:Instagram
5 of 10
6. Shouts to my pisces brother for coming out & supporting the #QueenSugar family. Medase!
Source:Instagram
6 of 10
7. sums up yesterday. #13th
Source:Instagram
7 of 10
8. chocolate is good for you, i promise.
Source:Instagram
8 of 10
9. premiere day t’day & i’m throwing an after party after the after party. for all my LA hooligans that wanna celebrate w the kid, get that outfit ready. it’s lit. xx #queensugar
Source:Instagram
9 of 10
10. saw @eclipsedbway tonight and fell in love w/ this lovely lady. 🇬🇭 🇰🇪
Source:Instagram
10 of 10