Watch: These College Kids Partied So Hard The Floor Collapsed Beneath Their Feet [VIDEO]

A bunch of Denton, Texas college kids went a little too hard at a homecoming party over the weekend, as at least 50 residents have been displaced after a third floor unit collapsed on Saturday night. According to WFAA.com, there were no major injuries reported and Denton police say all residents of the apartment were successfully evacuated.

Abiola Busari, a junior at the University of North Texas, hosted the party and said the night “spiraled out of control” when people he didn’t know showed up out of nowhere. Watch the moment the floor collapsed below.

