Meek Mill Files To Have Judge Removed Over Personal Vendetta

According to TMZ, Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has filed a motion to have said judge removed.
It’s also said that an official complaint with the judicial conduct board.
Remember this is the same judge that asked Meek to record a Boyz II Men song and shout her out.
Also, if you wondering about the latest on the petition that is circulating online, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says unfortunately he cannot adjust Meek’s sentence because it would be against state law.
