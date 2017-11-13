Michael B. Jordan Shares His Origin Story in New Mini-Doc

As one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, Michael B. Jordan isn’t afraid to work hard.

Following his break-out role as Adonis “Donnie” Creed in 2015’s Rocky reboot Creed, the 30-year-old Jersey native took a unique approach to his 20’s. “I told myself at a young age that I was going to dedicate my 20s to work. I don’t go out all the time. I don’t party…I try to evolve and grow and work on myself.” Born in Newark, N.J. and later relocating to Santa Ana, Calif., Jordan took that East Coast mindset and work ethic West and applied it to his acting career. His latest role features him in the new Marvel film Black Panther as Killmonger, one of the main antagonists to Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.

He’s also instilled that work ethic in his workout regimen. His role in Creed has allowed him to keep the positives of boxing in his everyday life since the film came out, and he loves every second of it. “Boxing. It’s like, everything is connected when I connect. When you hit it clean, you just know it. You feel it. It just flows and it connects. Searching for those perfect punches is cool.” Jordan goes on to describe his new love for the sport, growing up in Newark, and how he views wellness in a new mini-doc with Vice Sports and NIKE titled Michael B. Jordan: Grounded.

Check it out above.

