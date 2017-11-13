ALL THE SHADE: Kandi Is Clearly OVER Xscape &Won’t Be Making New Music With Them [VIDEO]

So it looks like the Xscape reunion may be over before it even started. Kandi and the rest of the Xscape crew went on “Watch What Happens Live” for an extremely awkward interview with Andy Cohen.

The group who’s also starring in their “Still Kickin’ It” reality show was asked about new music and while LaTocha Scott, Tiny Harris and Tamika Scott are all in, Kandi told Andy that she won’t be participating because she’ll be busy with Broadway. See what she had to say above:

So looks like this will be their first and last docuseries together…

