Colin Kaepernick Named GQ’s 2017 Citizen Of The Year

Colin Kaepernick received the well deserved honor of being named GQ’s 2017 citizen of the year and we’re here for it.

Though Colin’s still holding fast to his silent protest, he did work on a project with GQ in order to “reclaim the narrative of his protest.”

He helped the mag assemble a ten-person team of his closest confidants—including rapper J.Cole, director Ava DuVernay, activist Harry Belafonte, and Women’s March co-organizer Linda Sarsour—to speak on the subjects of activism, protest, and equality, and to offer some rare insights into Colin himself. READ MORE

