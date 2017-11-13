Jay-Z Makes Clear Statement on NFL Protests at ‘4:44’ Concert

Although the NFL season has reached its middle point, the topic on the league’s players being able to speak out about social injustices is still in full swing. Colin Kaepernick, who many consider as the one who led the charge against the league, was recently named GQ‘s “Citizen of the Year” as a part of its “Men of the Year” cover series, showing that the impact of the protest extends way beyond the field.

Jay-Z Supports NFL Protests, 'Not About the Flag, It's About Justice!' https://t.co/fFta1jvsLz — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 13, 2017

While on his 4:44 tour, Jay-Z took an opportunity to speak more about Kaepernick’s sacrifice of his athletic career to raise awareness of what’s happening to people of color across the country. Live from his show in Miami, Hov reminded his audience that taking a knee during the National Anthem is not a protest towards the American flag, as many right-wing pundits have alleged.

“I want y’all to understand…when people are kneeling and putting their fists up and doing what they’re doing, it’s not about the flag. It’s about justice. It’s about injustice,” he said. “If your 16-year-old child left the house and didn’t come back, everyone should be affected. That’s not a black or a white issue. That’s a human issue. That’s a young person who lost their life senselessly.”

Jay has been very vocal on different topics as of late, separating himself from one-time partner Harvey Weinstein amidst his sexual assault accusations, speaking out on Houston Texans owner Bob McNair’s comments referring to his players as “inmates,” and going to bat for Meek Mill when he was sentenced to two-four years in prison for a parole violation.

Meek’s sentencing has been a hot-button topic for those both in and out of the music industry, as civil rights leaders, politicians and rappers alike are protesting Judge Genese Brinkley’s ruling and sentencing at a rally in Meek’s hometown of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Check out the video from Jay’s concert speaking about the protests here.

