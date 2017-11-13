Cardi B Says She Can’t Relate to Feminism in ‘New York Magazine’ Cover Story

Cardi B‘s brand of feminism is different and she knows that — which is exactly why she’s saying she’s nixing the label as it pertains to herself altogether. In her cover story with New York Magazine, The Cut writer Allison P. Davis says that the Bronx native resists the label because it doesn’t apply to her.

“You know what? I’m not even gonna consider myself nothing,” she said. “Here’s the thing that bitches got me fucked up when it comes to that word. People think that being a feminist is a bitch that, like, went to school. They wear skirts all the way to their motherfucking ankles like a goddamn First Lady. That’s not being a feminist. Being a feminist is being equal to do what a man do. Niggas hustle, and I hustle niggas.”

In short — save Cardi the talk on intersectional feminism. She knows that feminism should be inclusive of a woman like her — an Afro-Latina from a low-income background who used to dance and now makes money moves. But the reality is that white feminism capes for respectability politics, or a brand of feminism that looks like a woman who dresses modestly, who is well-educated, pays her half of the date, and is most importantly nice and calm. Cardi is the antithesis of all of this. She’s loud and brash, a woman who says exactly what’s on her mind and doesn’t care who is in the room. She’s coined the phrase “a hoe never gets cold” for her tight, revealing FashionNova outfits. She regularly encourages other women to use men for sex and money, just as she has in the past.

Cardi will tell you time and time again in every way she knows how exactly little she gives a fuck about what anyone has to say about her. And that is exactly what feminism is.

