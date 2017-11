Coach Chuck Pagano has been with the Colts since 2012 and has been a fighter on and off the field. From leading the team to several AFC Championships, to the playoffs, all while fighting a personal battle with cancer. He has done a lot for the team, but with the recent decline with the Colts performance, many are pointing the finger at Coach Pagano saying a change needs to be made. Should he return after this season or should the Colts let him go?

