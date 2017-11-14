Surprise! Jordin Sparks Is Knocked Up & Married—Meet Her New Husband

Jordin Sparks is full of surprises.
Not only did she marry the love of her life, Dana Isaiah, in a secret wedding on July 16, she’s pregnant. The happy couple eloped while they were vacationing in Hawaii with friends and according to People, found out they were going to have a baby just one month later. “I’m extremely grateful because life is nuts. This is the best part so far because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family,” Jordin told the site. “I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life.”
More photos of Jordin and her model hubby on the flip.
