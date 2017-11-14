Did Kylie Jenner Have A Secret Baby Shower Over The Weekend?

Kylie has still been super tight lipped about her alleged pregnancy but according to sources she may have had a secret baby shower over the weekend.

Just one day after Kim Kardashian was treated to a star-studded “Tea for 3” baby shower, E! News has learned younger sister Kylie Jenner also received a party of her own.

According to an eyewitness, around 30 people traveled to Kylie’s backyard on Sunday morning for a pajama brunch-themed celebration.

“It was a huge production with hundreds of pink roses that looked like a wedding,” our source shared. “There were pink rose petals scattered around the pool and the posts to the tent were all wrapped in pink roses. There was also a big wall of pink flowers and a little stage.”

After brunch, guests were able to mingle and play a few quiz games. A craft table was also set up allowing visitors to make something special to commemorate the special day.

“Each guest signed in and left a note for Kylie. People gave toasts and talked about what a great mom she will be during brunch,” our source shared. “Kylie was sitting front and center listening as people spoke. She got gifts from Babies ‘R Us, some large gift baskets with books and clothes wrapped in cellophane and a lot of diapers.”

