FBI Reportedly Launches Probe Into Judge Who Sentenced Meek Mill To Jail

Via | HotNewHipHop

It looks the outcry over Meek Mill’s wrongful sentencing has reportedly attracted the attention of the FBI. According to a report by Page Six, the FBI has allegedly launched a probe into the Philadelphia judge presiding over the case, who sentenced the rapper to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation.

RELATED: Meek Mill Asked to Respond Under Oath To Wrongful Death Lawsuit While In Jail

Meek, who’s currently sitting in solitary confinement at the moment, was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison last week despite the district attorney and Meek’s probation officer asking for no jail time. Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, claimed that the Judge wanted Meek to leave Hov’s Roc Nation and sign with Philly music figure Charlie Mack, whom Meek worked with early in his career. The judge also reportedly made a request that Meek should re-record Boyz II Men’s song “On Bended Knee” which he tributes to her and mentions her by name in the song. Pretty crazy right?

Finish this story [here]