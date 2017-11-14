Apparently Pikachu Speaks English In New Pokemon Movie And Everyone Is Confused

Back in July, a trailer for Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! was released, which is the twentieth film in the Pokémon series. The film is said to be a retelling of the Indigo League saga that stems from the television show, marking the 20th anniversary of the series, but there’s a big change that has audiences in the theater completely freaking out.

For everyone who follows the series (or watched it as a child), it’s known that–for the most part–the Pokémon species don’t speak English, or any real language beside just saying their name over and over. That changes in this new film, in a *spoiler alert* scene when Ash is dying, Pikachu speaks a full sentence of English out of nowhere, and people cannot contain their shock and disappointment.

Hi, I am just learning that Pikachu speaks English in the new Pokemon movie and, yes, it is extremely fucking weird pic.twitter.com/k5hm5lyW7Y — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) November 13, 2017

According to those who saw the film, right after this little surprise, Pikachu goes right on back to not speaking English, and it’s never mentioned or referenced again. Weird, right? For everyone who spent their childhood knowing that Pikachu could only communicate by repeating, “Pika pika,” this footage was truly weird, and nobody seems to be a fan.

Check out the disappointed reactions from some long time fans below.

Why did I just see a video of Pikachu speaking regular ass English in the new movie? My childhood hurts. — Suavecito. (@DamierGenesis) November 14, 2017

Hearing Pikachu speak English ruined my day yesterday — bunny (@tybunz) November 14, 2017

Fam. Pikachu should not be able to speak English. What has this world come to? Smh — Dj-kun (@iDeejus) November 13, 2017

Bro…. I swear y’all take any chance y’all get to ruin my childhood and I’m sick of it! WHY TF IS PIKACHU SPEAKING ENGLISH?!? Pokémon got ESL now? PIKACHU done went and got his GED and shit?! What in the entire fuck did I just watch?! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/eJAQyxD8T1 — CINCO//BINCO (@CXNCO) November 14, 2017

I just woke up in a cold sweat from a terrible nightmare that Pikachu started speaking English — Henry (@DeionGottaSTFU) November 14, 2017

The Pokémon fandom vs the creators of this movie pic.twitter.com/d5FRrrHaKT — ℒ U ℕᎯ ✨ (@shiny___umbreon) November 14, 2017

I don't want to hear Pikachu speak english with my own two ears 😖 pic.twitter.com/6HLKIc0nYk — Holly bear ʕ♡˙ᴥ˙♡ʔ (@BearHybrid) November 14, 2017

Pikachu speaking English is the last straw of 2017 — VAGABOND (@BITTHEBIGAPPLE) November 14, 2017

