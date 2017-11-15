The Internet Went In On The 18-Year Old Caught Stealing From Uber Driver

People can easily deal with liars, but no one likes a thief.

Gabrielle Canales was caught on video snatching $5 from a tip jar in an Uber car and now she claims she has been harassed since it went viral. The young woman says she paid the driver back before the footage emerged and therefore the shaming from social media was not needed.



The shady clip already has about 1.5 million views and countless critical comments from aimed at the 18-year-old. Hit the flp to see the Canales roast session.

