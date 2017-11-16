Upgrade You! Taraji P. Henson To Star In Remake Of Mel Gibson Film ‘What Women Want’

Maaaan….Taraji P. Henson’s future keeps shining brighter and brighter.

One of the Empire actress’ upcoming projects will be starring in the remake of the 2000 Mel Gibson flick What Women Want, that will titled What Men Want.

According to Deadline, in the original, Mel Gibson played a confident chauvinistic man who suddenly acquires the ability to hear what the women are really thinking. However, this new version will include a female sports agent (Henson) who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. Yet, when she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

The film, which will drop in 2019, will also be produced by Girls Trip producer Will Packer.

So it’s clear we have another hit!

In the meantime, we can catch Taraji in two films next year: Tyler Perry’s Acrimony and the hit-woman thriller Proud Mary

Peep the trailers below:

Get it Taraji!

BEAUTIES: How excited are you for Taraji?

