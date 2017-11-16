Boom Exclusive with Remy Ma: The Story Behind Her New Deal & Meek Mill {Part 1}

Remy Ma sat down with DJ Caesar and Paris Nicole for a 40 minute interview covering EVERYTHING! We will share the interview in parts, and in the video above, Remy Ma discusses her new multi-million dollar record deal and how she found out the story went public, PLUS, Remy begins to get into the Meek Mill situation, clarifying her comments, her jail sentence, what the system does to people, in part 1 of our interview with the queen Remy Ma!
Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017
49 photos Launch gallery
Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017
1. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL20171 of 49
2. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL20172 of 49
3. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL20173 of 49
4. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL20174 of 49
5. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL20175 of 49
6. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20176 of 49
7. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20177 of 49
8. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL20178 of 49
9. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL20179 of 49
10. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201710 of 49
11. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201711 of 49
12. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201712 of 49
13. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201713 of 49
14. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201714 of 49
15. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201715 of 49
16. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201716 of 49
17. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201717 of 49
18. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201718 of 49
19. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201719 of 49
20. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201720 of 49
21. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201721 of 49
22. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201722 of 49
23. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201723 of 49
24. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201724 of 49
25. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201725 of 49
26. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201726 of 49
27. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201727 of 49
28. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201728 of 49
29. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201729 of 49
30. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201730 of 49
31. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201731 of 49
32. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201732 of 49
33. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201733 of 49
34. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201734 of 49
35. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201735 of 49
36. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201736 of 49
37. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201737 of 49
38. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201738 of 49
39. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201739 of 49
40. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201740 of 49
41. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201741 of 49
42. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201742 of 49
43. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201743 of 49
44. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201744 of 49
45. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201745 of 49
46. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201746 of 49
47. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201747 of 49
48. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201748 of 49
49. Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL201749 of 49
comments – Add Yours