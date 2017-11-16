Boom Exclusive with Remy Ma: The Story Behind Her New Deal & Meek Mill {Part 1}

Remy Ma sat down with DJ Caesar and Paris Nicole for a 40 minute interview covering EVERYTHING! We will share the interview in parts, and in the video above, Remy Ma discusses her new multi-million dollar record deal and how she found out the story went public, PLUS, Remy begins to get into the Meek Mill situation, clarifying her comments, her jail sentence, what the system does to people, in part 1 of our interview with the queen Remy Ma!

