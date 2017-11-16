Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Boom Exclusive with Remy Ma: The Story Behind Her New Deal & Meek Mill {Part 1}

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment

Remy Ma sat down with DJ Caesar and Paris Nicole for a 40 minute interview covering EVERYTHING! We will share the interview in parts, and in the video above, Remy Ma discusses her new multi-million dollar record deal and how she found out the story went public, PLUS, Remy begins to get into the Meek Mill situation, clarifying her comments, her jail sentence, what the system does to people, in part 1 of our interview with the queen Remy Ma!

Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017

49 photos Launch gallery

Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Continue reading Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos