Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Meek Mill Requests To Be Removed From Solitary Confinement

Ricky Smiley Morning Show
Leave a comment
Meek Mill 'Wins & Losses' Album Release Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

According to TMZ, Meek is requesting to be removed from his solitary cell, where he’s locked inside 23 hours a day, and be moved to general population.

TMZ is reporting that  Meek’s attorney has filed a legal doc stating that the rapper is victim of his celebrity because prison officials feel that solitary is the only way they can protect him from the other prisoners.
Free Meek Mill Rally

Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}

27 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}

Continue reading Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}

Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos