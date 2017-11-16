Blac Chyna On Rap Career: “I Am Serious About This” [VIDEO]

Blac Chyna Chyna tells XXL

“What even made me start to think about this venture is like, hey, I’m already in the industry and I done kinda reached the highest of the things I was doing. I’m an entrepreneur, I have a shop, I have Lashed, I have 88 Fin, I done did the TV scene. I done did all that so it’s like, hey, Chyna, what’s your next big thing?”

“I told myself it’s either two ways you could go with this. You either go music or you could do acting. And I’m like, uh, music. Hello! I’m already around it and most of the people I already know them anyway, so, it should be really easy for me. I feel like if I do need help or if I need mentoring I could call my friends like French [Montana] and Nicki [Minaj] or just whoever for advice and whatnot. I feel like it’s the right way to go.”