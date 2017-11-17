T-Pain's Best 21 Songs 21 photos Launch gallery T-Pain's Best 21 Songs 1. Buy U A Drank (ft. Yung Joc) Source:Giphy.com 1 of 21 2. Blame It (Jamie Foxx ft T-Pain) Source:Giphy.com 2 of 21 3. Bartender (ft. Akon) Source:Giphy.com 3 of 21 4. I'm In Love With A Stripper Source:Giphy.com 4 of 21 5. Chopped N Skrewed (ft. Ludacris) Source:Giphy.com 5 of 21 6. Shawty (Plies ft. T-Pain) Source:Giphy.com 6 of 21 7. Low (Flo Rida ft. T-Pain) 7 of 21 8. Kiss Kiss (Chris Brown ft. T-Pain) Source:Giphy.com 8 of 21 9. I'm Sprung Source:Giphy.com 9 of 21 10. All I Do Is Win (DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris, T-Pain Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross) Source:Giphy.com 10 of 21 11. I'm So Hood (DJ Khaled ft. T-Pain, Trick Daddy, Rick Ross & Plies) Source:Giphy.com 11 of 21 12. Good Life (Kanye West ft. T-Pain Source:Giphy.com 12 of 21 13. One More Drink (Ludacris ft. T-Pain) Source:Giphy.com 13 of 21 14. I'm A Flirt (R. Kelly ft. T.I. and T-Pain) Source:Giphy.com 14 of 21 15. Got Money (Lil Wayne ft. T-Pain) Source:Giphy.com 15 of 21 16. Up Down (ft. B.O.B.) Source:Giphy.com 16 of 21 17. Church Source:Giphy.com 17 of 21 18. Shanty Get Loose (Lil Mama ft. Chris Brown and T-Pain) Source:Giphy.com 18 of 21 19. Freeze (ft. Chris Brown) Source:Giphy.com 19 of 21 20. The Boss (Rick Ross ft. T-Pain) Source:Giphy.com 20 of 21 21. Close To You (Dreezy ft T-Pain) Source:Giphy.com 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading T-Pain’s Top 21 Songs: Collaborations, Remixes & All! T-Pain's Best 21 Songs

It was back in 2011, when we got T-Pain’s last album, and after six-year wait, T-Pain has completed his fifth solo studio album, Oblivion, and it is available right now.

However, before you enjoy his new album, we encourage you to take a look back at T-Pain’s top 21 songs of all time, including collaborations, remixes and all!