You Can Take Online Classes From Steph Curry To Learn How To Play Basketball

For anyone who wants to learn how to play basketball like Steph Curry, now is your time! Though it’s obvious that Curry is a unique talent, and someone won’t just be able to duplicate his success just by looking at a few lesson plans, fans can get closer now than ever before with this new opportunity. At the beginning of 2018, there is going to be a new online basketball course, scheduled to be taught by the Golden State Warrior himself. The superstar has teamed up with MasterClass in order to offer online courses in which he will be teaching people how to play more like him.

Curry spoke with ESPN on Wednesday and said, “If I think about where I was when I was 13, if I had access to this type of curriculum, I would have been a much better player faster. It took me a while to learn how to practice and do the drills the right way. I want people to see how I invest in my game, how I train, what I do in my workouts, and what’s my mental approach. So when the opportunity with MasterClass came about to put a class together where I can show people my unique way of playing this game, it was a natural fit. The goal is for everyone to get better and enjoy basketball more. I want them to push and challenge themselves, and hopefully they see the game differently.”

MasterClass is an online educational platform that features VIPs teaching classes in their fields. Other teacher include some very famous company, like Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams, and Christina Aguilera–but Steph Curry is the first NBA player to take part in the program. For one year of classes from one of the most popular basketball players in the world right now, it’s $180–pretty reasonable price for a special experience like this.

If you’re trying to up your basketball skills and want to register for Curry’s master class, you can do so right here.

