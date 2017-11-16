A Nicki Minaj & Future Collab Album Almost Happened?

Nicki Minaj talked about a lot in her cover story for Paper Magazine‘s “Break The Internet” issue. When speaking new projects, she revealed that she had plans to collaborate with another one of rap’s biggest artists, Future.

Sadly, it appears that conflicts in their schedules was the reason the project never materialized. They couldn’t lock in joint studio time. “[W]ith me working on my album and with him doing other projects,” Minaj stated, “he thought we should be in the same place at one point to really vibe — it was hard, ’cause he was on tour and I was in the studio [and the timing didn’t work].” Minaj and Future have worked together before. The “No Frauds” rapper made an appearance on Future’s most recent release HNDRXX on “You Da Baddest.”

She also mentioned the possibility of creating a Watch The Throne-esque album. “The only person that I’ve seen a lot of people speak on, when talking about an album of that caliber, is Beyoncé ’cause we did ‘***Flawless’ [remix] and ‘Feeling Myself’ and we’ve actually performed together,” Minaj said. “I always see a lot of people saying, ‘Oh my gosh, a joint album with you guys would be really dope,’ but, you know, those are the kinds of things that are just wishful thinking from fans…”

Minaj went on to discuss other topics during the PAPER story, such as interacting with her massive social media following, paying for her fans’ college tuition and her acting aspirations. While details on her new album were mum, Minaj shared, “It’s great and I’m excited about it.” She’s most recently featured on a remix of Lil Uzi Vert’s “The Way Life Goes” and “Motorsport” with Migos and Cardi B. Read the interview with PAPER in full here.

Also On Hot 96.3: