Yeah, OK: Joseline Hernandez Claims “Hate Me Now” Isn’t About Cardi B

The internet was talking this week after Joseline Hernandez dropped a track titled “Hate Me Now,” presumably aimed at rap newcomer and former Love & Hip Hop franchise peer, Cardi B.

After spitting distinct lines like “Drag a Bronx bitch,” “Bloody my ass,” and “You holler Blood, who the hell cosigned this hoe?,” the Puerto Rican princess claims the song isn’t about anyone in particular—but for some reason, is still welcoming a clap back from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

Joseline addressed her controversial “art” on The Shade Room earlier today:

#Joseline stepped into #TheShadeRoom and said her song isn't about anyone in particular! She also has some words for #WendyWilliams A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:29am PST

She also addressed the supposed beef in an IG post of her own. It was a direct response to talk show host Wendy Williams, who commented on Joseline and Cardi while filming her show. “I just find beefs really corny because whoever the bigger person is, is giving credibility to the smaller person. I’m not saying that Joseline is small, I’m just saying she’s no Cardi B,” Wendy told her audience.

Now, call us crazy, but we’re not sure who else Joseline could’ve been shading on “Hate Me Now.” It is possible, however, that she has no real issue with the “Bodak Yellow” Bronx native and wrote the song just to make rap headlines.

On the bright side, Cardi found some humor in the struggle shade: