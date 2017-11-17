Remy Ma Shares Do’s And Don’ts On How To Be A Lover Or A Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Remy Ma hit Baltimore this week and in an interview with Porkchop, detailed her experiences maintaining friendships and romantic relationships, giving insight on the do’s and don’ts to both. Joined by her local homie Phendi, she also dished on what keeps the spark going in her marriage to Papoose.
Press play up top! And scroll down for pictures from her 92Q takeover!
Latest News:
- A Royal Affair: Inside Serena Williams’ Wedding [PHOTOS]
- Gabby Douglas Roasted For Saying Women Need To Dress Modestly To Stay Safe
- Judge Grants Tyrese Joint Custody
- Kandi Burruss: ‘I’m Always Made Out To Be The Villain’
Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day [PHOTOS]
15 photos Launch gallery
Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day [PHOTOS]
1. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 1 of 15
2. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 2 of 15
3. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 3 of 15
4. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 4 of 15
5. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 5 of 15
6. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 6 of 15
7. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 7 of 15
8. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 8 of 15
9. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 9 of 15
10. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 10 of 15
11. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 11 of 15
12. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 12 of 15
13. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 13 of 15
14. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 14 of 15
15. Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A DaySource:@ArtuGraphiq 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours