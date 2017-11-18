National
Home > National

Gabby Douglas Roasted For Saying Women Need To Dress Modestly To Stay Safe

Gold medalist Simone Biles publicly corrects Gabby on Twitter for victim blaming Olympic teammate Aly Raisman.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
USA House

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Gabby Douglas is catching some heat for suggesting that women need to cover up to avoid sexual assault.

Sometimes it’s best to keep your opinions to yourself.

The Olympic gold medal gymnast thought she had something to add when her teammate, Aly Raisman, put up a tweet, calling for women to come together so that everyone can feel safe no matter how they dress. Keep in mind that Aly had recently come forward to reveal that she was sexually assaulted by one of the team’s doctors. Gabby suggesting that women dress less provocatively only placed blame for such assault on the victims.

Gabby’s other teammate, Simone Biles, swiftly swooped in to let Gabby know that her commentary was not acceptable.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Black Twitter only needed a moment to get Gabby trending on Twitter and leave her mentions in utter shambles.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Some even suggested that she be put on the canceled list along with Steve Harvey and Chrisette Michele.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Others were getting a nice chuckle off of the fact that Simone was the one to get Gabby together without hesitation.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Then there’s this tweet that just about sums it all up.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORIES:

Couples We Love: Simone Biles & Her Boo Are Fit& Fab

The Gabby Douglas ‘Shero’ Barbie Is Here & It’s Super Cute

Mama’s Got A New Look! Gabby Douglas Debuts New Hair ‘Do

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos