A Merry Mackie Holiday: Remy Ma And Papoose To Star In Their Own VH1 Special

If your wish for the holidays is to have more Remy Ma and Papoose in your life, VH1’s got you!

Apparently, the Love & Hip Hop: New York power couple have landed their very own hour-long special Remy & Papoose: A Merry Mackie Holiday.

The premise of the show is cute too!

According to VH1, we are basically following the duo as they prepare for a huge holiday party with their friends, including Fat Joe, and family at their home in North Carolina. As the date comes close to their wedding anniversary, Remy plans to use the holiday to “unify her blended family.”

Oh, and they only have 72 hours to prepare for the party!

Remy & Papoose: A Merry Mackie Holiday will premiere on Monday, December 18.

In the meantime, Remy is getting ready to drop her latest album 7 Winters & 6 Summers early next year.

Here’s her newest video with Lil’ Kim, “Wake Me Up.”

We see you Remy!

