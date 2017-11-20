Drake Says “Free Meek Mill” At Show In Australia [VIDEO]
Drake called for Meek’s freedom while interacting with a fan.
Drake, despite having his differences with Meek Mill, has called for his freedom, according to a video posted by Drake fan page Word On Road. In the clip, which is said to be from his show in Melbourne Saturday, Drake can be heard commenting on the clothing of his fans, a tradition he’s kept up since at least 2013.
