Ashanti Scolds Concert Goers For Throwing Money On The Stage During Her Performance

The singer was furious when fans began throwing dollar bills on the stage during her performance set.

BraVo International Music Award In Moscow

Singer Ashanti has been MIA from the performance world, opting to leave us all hungry for more music with her consistent Instagram slayage.

But fans at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu were in for a real treat when Ashanti hit the stage–proving she’s still got it.

Excited fans crossed the line when they began throwing dollar bills at the native New Yorker while she dished out risqué lap dances on stage.

“I’m not a f*cking stripper,” Ashanti told the crowd after pausing the music.

#Warning Don't Throw 💰💰💰 at #Ashanti or you'll end up like THIS fan #EbrointheMorning

Do you think the fan was out of line?

 

