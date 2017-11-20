Ashanti Scolds Concert Goers For Throwing Money On The Stage During Her Performance

Singer Ashanti has been MIA from the performance world, opting to leave us all hungry for more music with her consistent Instagram slayage.

But fans at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu were in for a real treat when Ashanti hit the stage–proving she’s still got it.

Excited fans crossed the line when they began throwing dollar bills at the native New Yorker while she dished out risqué lap dances on stage.

“I’m not a f*cking stripper,” Ashanti told the crowd after pausing the music.

#Warning Don't Throw 💰💰💰 at #Ashanti or you'll end up like THIS fan #EbrointheMorning A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:20am PST

Do you think the fan was out of line?

