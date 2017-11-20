Cops Reportedly Rush To Tyrese Home After Video Of Fake Kidnapping Michael Blackson Goes Viral

Tyrese social media woes continue as the police reportedly rush to his home over a video of him “fake kidnapping” comedian Michael Blackson. Blackson has gone viral posting videos slamming the Transformers actor went viral. These were all jokes on both ends but apparently the police didn’t take it as such. Check out the videos below.

Tyrese and Blackson told the Los Angeles Police that this was all jokes and they went on their way.

SOURCE: TMZ