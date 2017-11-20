Cops Reportedly Rush To Tyrese Home After Video Of Fake Kidnapping Michael Blackson Goes Viral

Tyrese social media woes continue as the police reportedly rush to his home over a video of him “fake kidnapping” comedian Michael Blackson. Blackson has gone viral posting videos slamming the Transformers actor went viral. These were all jokes on both ends but apparently the police didn’t take it as such. Check out the videos below.
Tyrese and Blackson told the Los Angeles Police that this was all jokes and they went on their way.
SOURCE: TMZ
RELATED: Somebody Lying! Did Will & Jada REALLY Give Tyrese $5 Million Dollars?
RELATED: An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive Promiscuous Women’ Everywhere
SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman
8 photos Launch gallery
SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman
1. Some fans weren’t shocked when they heard the ‘fake news’ that Tyrese’s wife isn’t black.1 of 8
2. We can feel the eye-roll coming from this tweet.2 of 8
3. Hell hath no fury like Black Twitter.3 of 8
4. Some just not here for Mrs. Gibson.4 of 8
5. LOL.5 of 8
6. Shady boots.6 of 8
7. Yikes.7 of 8
8. The people want Baby Boy Jody back.8 of 8
comments – Add Yours