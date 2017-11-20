Cops Reportedly Rush To Tyrese Home After Video Of Fake Kidnapping Michael Blackson Goes Viral

Cops Reportedly Rush To Tyrese Home After Video Of Fake Kidnapping Michael Blackson Goes Viral

Tyrese social media woes continue as the police reportedly rush to his home over a video of him “fake kidnapping” comedian Michael Blackson. Blackson has gone viral posting videos slamming the Transformers actor went viral. These were all jokes on both ends but apparently the police didn’t take it as such. Check out the videos below.

Tyrese and Blackson told the Los Angeles Police that this was all jokes and they went on their way.

SMH: Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A ‘Black’ Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

