When you talk back to your momma and she snatch you up 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/ld9xol6jcC — Maiyah 🌼 (@MaiyahHall) November 15, 2017

*and she tells your dad and he has to snatch you up https://t.co/DNGEkw0Owf — Trace (@_peterrrrrr) November 16, 2017

Twitter promptly turned @pitts0421_d into a hilarious meme after he let his friend lift him off his feet. According to Pitts, he just wanted to see how strong dude was. Clearly:

My mans strong as shit — Je ne sais quoi🇸🇱 (@MurraySoccerule) November 16, 2017

See more soul snatching reactions on the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: