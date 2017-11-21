Meek Mill’s Lawyers Claim ‘JUDGE WAS A FAILED ACTRESS … So She’s Jealous and Bitter!’

New details regarding Meek Mill‘s case have just hit the internet, and according to TMZ, the whole “judge is jealous” theory may have some legs behind it.

“TMZ has learned Meek’s lawyers plan to use Judge Genece Brinkley‘s career in entertainment — or lack thereof — as further evidence she has a longstanding vendetta against him because she’s jealous of his success and celeb status. Judge Brinkley’s only acting credit is for a 1993 TV movie called “Tell My Mom I Love Her,” in which she played the mom.”

Meek’s lawyers claim the judge is making the rapper pay out of bitterness for her own failure in show biz. Meek continues to fight for his release and to get Judge Brinkley booted from the case.

