EXCLUSIVE: H.E.R. Reveals Advice From Alicia Keys, How To Stay Out Of Your Feelings & More!

H.E.R. is one of the most unique new R&B artists of 2017 with major buzz and also widely known for her anonymous music persona.

Watch H.E.R. explain how Alicia Keys taught her to write a song, advice about being in your feelings, & more with Young Jas backstage at Warehouse Live!

