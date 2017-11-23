Beyonce Is Coming For Your Holiday Coins

If you’re wondering what you should get the BeyHive member in your family for Christmas, Beyonce has got you covered. The singer has released her holiday collection via her website Beyonce.com and she’s got plenty of items in her shop for the Stan at heart.

Items in Beyonce’s holiday collection include Christmas tree ornaments, wrapping paper, ugly Christmas sweaters, holiday onesies and more.

Click through to check out some of the fan reactions to Beyonce’s new merchandise.

