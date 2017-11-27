Miguel And J. Cole Reunite For “Come Through And Chill” Remake

We’re less than a week away from Miguel‘s fourth studio album War & Leisure and the crooner has already gifted us with three tracks, “Sky Walker,” “Told You So” and “Pineapple Skies.” Now, Miguel is reuniting with J. Cole — who he teamed up with for his very first single “All I Want Is You” back in 2010 — and sharing the remake track “Come Through And Chill.”

Miguel originally released “Come Through And Chill” in 2016 and now J. Cole is adding his own political flavor to the track. Check it out below. War & Leisure drops December 1.

Also On Hot 96.3: