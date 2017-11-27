Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rihanna Catches Her Own Shady Uncle Selling Bootleg Fenty Puma?

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Leroy Fitzgerald Brathwaite, Rihanna’s uncle, was arrested after the Rihanna asked authorities to track down a scammer selling fake Fenty Puma merchandise she spotted at home in Barbados.

According to Nation News, Rihanna told one of her Puma reps, who then reportedly flew to the island and made a report with police, who launched a full investigation into the seller responsible.

Rih’s uncle has now been charged with Fair Trading Commission’s (FTC) Consumer Protection Act.

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

Continue reading 11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

We don't know if you can take it, but Thick Rihanna is here to stay

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos