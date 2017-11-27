Don’t Miss Your Chance To Cop Frank Ocean’s ‘Endless’ On Cyber Monday

In August of 2016, Frank Ocean emerged from the creative abyss to deliver his long-awaited studio album Blonde. But the day before he released it, Ocean dropped a video project via Apple Music titled Endless, which marked the end of his deal with Def Jam Records and included standout tracks like “Slide On Me,” “Comme Des Garçons,” and a cover of The Isley Brother’s classic “At Your Best (You Are Love).”

The project was a livestream that followed Ocean as he built a spiral staircase out of wood while the music played in the background. It was the first public musical activity from the singer and songwriter in years, and while fans were excited for his return, many speculated that another album—a “real” album—would soon follow Endless. They were right, of course, and Blonde was promoted and distributed much more heavily than its counterpart. But more than a year later, that is changing.

Starting today, just in time for your Cyber Monday holiday shopping, Endless is available for purchase in several forms, including vinyl record, VHS tape, CD, and DVD.

Frank ocean has just put up a VHS tape, dvd +cd, and vinyl for endless pic.twitter.com/r30EwHNOCi — Music (@loveofmusic9) November 27, 2017

Physical copies of the project have relatively inexpensive price points, with the vinyl being the most expensive at $35, the CD and DVD coming in at $25 each, and the VHS tape priced at just $17. The release also features two different double-sided posters available for purchase for $30.

The project is available for sale on Ocean’s Blonded.co website, and it follows the Black Friday announcement of a limited edition run of Worldnet hoodies for $99 that, as of press time, appears to be sold out. Not much is known about Ocean’s involvement in the collaboration, as Worldnet is an international shipping company, but the singer was spotted wearing the hoodie in recent months, including at Complex’s ComplexCon conference.

