Ooop! Tamar just spilled the beans on her big sister Toni Braxton’s secret marriage to Birdman.

In her post congratulating her sister last night Tamar made sure to add Toni’s new last name…Williams, which happens to be Bryan “Birdman” Williams name as well. See her post below:

My sis how could any other person EVER be more proud!! @tonibraxton -Williams u are THE LIVING LEGEND! Period! thanks to soul train awards @jessecollinsent @connieorlando @mrrobotodirector the best EVER A post shared by Tamar Braxton (@tamarbraxton) on Nov 26, 2017 at 11:47pm PST

So I guess this explains that big diamond on Toni’s ring finger! Congrats Toni and Birdman!

Also On Hot 96.3: