Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]

It's Tyra's turn to break the Internet.

indyhiphop Staff
Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

Tyra Banks is the queen of the jungle in her spread for Paper Magazine.

Tyra slipped into some wild looks for the last installment of Paper’s Break The Internet series. The supermodel supplied her best smize for the photo shoot, where she’s dressed up as a cat.

Her looks are so powerful, they’re practically magic. Check out how she transforms in this epic boomerang!

Tyra transformed into a tiger for the most striking pictures.

🐅🐯🐅🐯🐅 #BreakTheInternet

A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on

She tried out a few other catty looks for the shoot, briefly becoming a lioness.

