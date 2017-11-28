Princess Love and Ray J Announce They Are Expecting And Shut Down Surrogate Rumors

Yesterday, Ray J announced his wife Princess Love was pregnant with their first child.
After the news broke, social media went crazy with rumors that his sister Brandy is actually the one carrying the baby.
Princess Love shut down the rumors on instagram.
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations
19 photos Launch gallery
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations
1. 48th NAACP Image Awards – Show1 of 19
2. Entertainer Of The Year2 of 19
3. Outstanding Comedy Series3 of 19
4. Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series4 of 19
5. Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series5 of 19
6. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series6 of 19
7. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series7 of 19
8. Outstanding Drama Series8 of 19
9. Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series9 of 19
10. Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series10 of 19
11. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series11 of 19
12. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series12 of 19
13. Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special13 of 19
14. Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special14 of 19
15. Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special15 of 19
16. Outstanding New Artist16 of 19
17. Outstanding Male Artist17 of 19
18. Outstanding Female Artist18 of 19
19. Outstanding Album19 of 19
comments – Add Yours