Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar & SZA Lead 2018 Grammy Award Nominations

The nominations for the 2018 Grammy Awards were announced this morning (Nov. 28), as the Grammy Academy presented the list of artists who have shined throughout the music industry over the past year.
The top award for Album of the Year includes great company, with nominees Childish Gambino for Awaken My Love!, JAY-Z for 4:44, Kendrick Lamar for DAMN., Bruno Mars for 24K Magic and Lorde for Melodrama. Lamar and JAY-Z top the list, with eight nominations a piece. This year’s Grammys is also proving to be good for the upstarts, as crooners Khalid and SZA both earned six nominations. The two artists join Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and Alessia Cara in the race for Best New Artist. Tyler, the Creator received his first solo nomination with Scum Fuck Flower Boy, Rapsody received a nomination for her album Laila’s Wisdom, Goldlink, Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy picked up a nomination for “Crew” and Cardi B picked up two nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.
In its 60th year, the awards show returns to New York City, and will take place Sunday January 28, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Album of the Year
- Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!
- Jay Z – 4:44
- Kendrick Lamar – Damn
- Lorde- Melodrama
- Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Record of the Year
- Childish Gambino – “Redbone”
- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber – “Despacito”
- Jay Z – “The Story of O.J.”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
- Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Song of the Year
- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber – “Despacito”
- Jay Z – “4:44”
- Julia Michaels – “Issues”
- Logic f/ Alessia Cara and Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
- Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Best New Artist
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
Best Rap Performance
- Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
- Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
- Jay Z – “4:44”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
- Migos f/ Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
- 6LACK – “Prblms”
- Goldlink f/ Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy – “Crew”
- Jay Z f/ Beyoncé – “Family Feud”
- Kendrick Lamar f/ Rihanna – “Loyalty”
- SZA f/ Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
Best Rap Song
- Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
- Danger Mouse f/ Run the Jewels and Big Boi – “Chase Me”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”
- Rapsody – “Sassy”
- Jay Z – “The Story of O.J.”
Best Rap Album
- Jay Z – 4:44
- Kendrick Lamar – Damn
- Migos – Culture
- Rapsody – Laila’s Wisdom
- Tyler, the Creator – Scum Fuck Flower Boy
Best R&B Performance
- Daniel Caesar f/ Kali Uchis – “Get You”
- Kehlani – “Distraction”
- Ledisi – “High”
- Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
- SZA – “The Weekend”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- The Baylor Project – “Laugh and Move On”
- Childish Gambino – “Redbone”
- Anthony Hamilton f/ The Hamiltones – “What I’m Feelin’”
- Ledisi – “All the Way”
- Mali Music – “Still”
Best R&B Song
- PJ Morton – “First Began”
- Khalid – “Location”
- Childish Gambino – “Redbone”
- SZA – “Supermodel”
- Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- 6LACK – Free 6LACK
- Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!
- Khalid – American Teen
- SZA – Ctrl
- The Weeknd – Starboy
Best R&B Album
- Daniel Caesar – Freudian
- Ledisi – Let Love Rule
- Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
- PJ Morton – Gumbo
- Musiq Soulchild – Feel the Real
Best Alternative Music Album
- Arcade Fire – Everything Now
- Gorillaz – Humanz
- LCD Soundsystem – American Dream
- Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
- The National – Sleep Well Beast
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Calvin Harris
- Greg Kurstin
- Blake Mills
- No I.D.
- The Stereotypes
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – “Something Just Like This”
- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”
- Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”
- Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
- Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”
