Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar & SZA Lead 2018 Grammy Award Nominations

The nominations for the 2018 Grammy Awards were announced this morning (Nov. 28), as the Grammy Academy presented the list of artists who have shined throughout the music industry over the past year.

The top award for Album of the Year includes great company, with nominees Childish Gambino for Awaken My Love!, JAY-Z for 4:44, Kendrick Lamar for DAMN., Bruno Mars for 24K Magic and Lorde for Melodrama. Lamar and JAY-Z top the list, with eight nominations a piece. This year’s Grammys is also proving to be good for the upstarts, as crooners Khalid and SZA both earned six nominations. The two artists join Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and Alessia Cara in the race for Best New Artist. Tyler, the Creator received his first solo nomination with Scum Fuck Flower Boy, Rapsody received a nomination for her album Laila’s Wisdom, Goldlink, Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy picked up a nomination for “Crew” and Cardi B picked up two nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

In its 60th year, the awards show returns to New York City, and will take place Sunday January 28, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

Jay Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – Damn

Lorde- Melodrama

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Jay Z – “The Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Jay Z – “4:44”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Logic f/ Alessia Cara and Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Jay Z – “4:44”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Migos f/ Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

6LACK – “Prblms”

Goldlink f/ Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy – “Crew”

Jay Z f/ Beyoncé – “Family Feud”

Kendrick Lamar f/ Rihanna – “Loyalty”

SZA f/ Travis Scott – “Love Galore”

Best Rap Song

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Danger Mouse f/ Run the Jewels and Big Boi – “Chase Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble”

Rapsody – “Sassy”

Jay Z – “The Story of O.J.”

Best Rap Album

Jay Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – Damn

Migos – Culture

Rapsody – Laila’s Wisdom

Tyler, the Creator – Scum Fuck Flower Boy

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar f/ Kali Uchis – “Get You”

Kehlani – “Distraction”

Ledisi – “High”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

SZA – “The Weekend”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project – “Laugh and Move On”

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Anthony Hamilton f/ The Hamiltones – “What I’m Feelin’”

Ledisi – “All the Way”

Mali Music – “Still”

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Khalid – “Location”

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

SZA – “Supermodel”

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

6LACK – Free 6LACK

Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

Khalid – American Teen

SZA – Ctrl

The Weeknd – Starboy

Best R&B Album

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

Ledisi – Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

PJ Morton – Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild – Feel the Real

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – Everything Now

Gorillaz – Humanz

LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

The National – Sleep Well Beast

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”

