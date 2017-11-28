Tyrese Admits He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy, Blames Prescription Drug Use

Tyrese’s bizarre social media activity, spurred by his contentious custody case with ex wife Norma Gibson, seems to have finally come to a halt.

After months of disturbing posts and ranting, the ‘Sweet Lady’ crooner has retreated to Dubai and South Africa for business trips with his wife Samantha in tow.

As long as I have you and Shayla …….. I have everything I need….. Capricorn Scorpio season!!! First Lady of South Africa Winnie Mandela I can’t wait for you to meet my First Lady….. She wore pink just for you!!! Were on our way…….. We love You!!! A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:18am PST

The change of scenery seems to have prompted the former ‘Fast & The Furious’ star to get some things off his chest—including clearing up the lies he told during his Internet episodes.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to reveal his wife was never pregnant, and no, Will & Jada Pinkett-Smith did not wire him money for his legal troubles.

“I was advised to use some psych media called Rexulti and I did and did some really stupid things publicly and privately that will take me a while to recover from,” Tyrese told his fans.

“My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one.)”

He also added “I’ve already mentioned that there was a few talks with the Smiths and those meds made me jump out there and speak on monies that never came in–I’ve already again apologized to them privately and publicly for everything.”

You can read the rest below:

