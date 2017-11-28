‘Bodak Yellow’ Snags Two Grammy Noms And Folks On The Internet Are Hype For Cardi B

It feels as though we’ve said congrats to Cardi B a lot in 2017, but her most recent accomplishment is the calls for a Bronx style celebration.

The schmegular degular rapper snagged two Grammy nominations this year, including best rap performance and best rap song for her number one hit record, “Bodak Yellow.” Cardi is credited as a songwriter for the track, under the name Washpoppin.

Two of them !!Thank you Lord .I️ couldn’t be more grateful ❤️ A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Fans that have watched Bardi’s star rise are over the moon excited for their girl to make Grammy history as the first solo woman to be nominated for Best Rap Performance. Hit the flip to see more reactions.

