Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts

After Twitter meanly reacted to his new look, Gross challenged women to post photos of themselves without 'inhancements.'

Jhene Aiko x Pac Sun x Neff Headwear Soul Of Summer Collection Launch

It’s #NoShaveNovember for everyone except Lance Gross.

The actor revealed his freshly shaven face on Instagram, letting fans know he was prepping for an upcoming role:

Members of #BeardGangGangGang swiftly took to Twitter to discuss his clean look, and they didn’t seem too thrilled about his baby face:

 

Lance took to Twitter to defend his smooth look, daring women to show themselves without ‘inhancements.’

The typo led to more Black Twitter carnage:

 

