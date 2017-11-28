Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts

It’s #NoShaveNovember for everyone except Lance Gross.

The actor revealed his freshly shaven face on Instagram, letting fans know he was prepping for an upcoming role:

Members of #BeardGangGangGang swiftly took to Twitter to discuss his clean look, and they didn’t seem too thrilled about his baby face:

Thank you for supporting my claim that a man's makeup is a beard and hat. Y'all know I tweet this once a week lol #lancegross — Gypsy (@Feel_My_Vibee) November 28, 2017

Not our fault James Harden, Lance Gross, and Kofi Siroboe look like handsome squidward without beards pic.twitter.com/xXbNEWa6uI — HellYouTalmbout? (@SaireMusic) November 28, 2017

Lance took to Twitter to defend his smooth look, daring women to show themselves without ‘inhancements.’

Ladies had #LanceGross in his feelings after he shaved & they went in on his beardless face. Some feelings were hurt, & now they want to cancel the man. #PostAndDelete #Enhancements A post shared by Celeb Scoop Plus (@celebscoopplus) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

The typo led to more Black Twitter carnage:

Lance Gross spelled enhancements with an "I"…. pic.twitter.com/rl2xd6QgAo — B.Jones (@Valiance_B) November 28, 2017

“Inhancements” learn how to spell before you try to come for people 😭 — Kendra (@xKayy_Jolie) November 28, 2017

Lmao Lance Gross after y'all called him ugly without his beard pic.twitter.com/wPBfUfR3tr — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) November 28, 2017

Lance Gross is really reacting. With his first year military face ass. — Reid (@RVAReid) November 28, 2017

