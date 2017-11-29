And The Most Liked Instagram Photo Of 2017 Is…

In 2016, Selena Gomez took the crown for having the most liked Instagram photo that year — garnering 6.8 million likes on a pic of her sexily drinking Coca-Cola.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

But it never takes long for Beyoncé to steal someone’s shine. According to the numbers, the Queen Bey’s twin pregnancy reveal in February was the most liked Instagram pic of 2017 with 11.1 million likes.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

However, Selena still made it into the top 3 most liked pics of the year. Hit the flip to see which one of Gomez’s photos amassed 10.3 million Likes.

