And The Most Liked Instagram Photo Of 2017 Is…

indyhiphop Staff
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

In 2016, Selena Gomez took the crown for having the most liked Instagram photo that year — garnering 6.8 million likes on a pic of her sexily drinking Coca-Cola.

 

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

But it never takes long for Beyoncé to steal someone’s shine. According to the numbers, the Queen Bey’s twin pregnancy reveal in February was the most liked Instagram pic of 2017 with 11.1 million likes.

 

 

However, Selena still made it into the top 3 most liked pics of the year. Hit the flip to see which one of Gomez’s photos amassed 10.3 million Likes.

