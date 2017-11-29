T.I. Says He’s Ready To Work On Jeezy Joint Album

Via | HotNewHipHop

Two kings of trap music are arguably T.I and Jeezy . The two of them had a massive influence in the way trap music came out in the mid-2000’s and are two figures that undoubtedly had an influence on the current generation of hip hop, period. Now, back in 2014, the two of them announced they’d be dropping a collaborative project together titled Dope Boy Academy . While they promised it’s release, it hasn’t seen the light of day. Not that we could really blame them, the two have been busy on their own careers. However, T.I. and Jeezy are still gunning to drop the project.

For anyone who’s a fan of either fan, just know they haven’t forgot about you. T.I. recently spoke to Billboard where he revealed that he’s eager to get cracking on the project.

