Circle of Lights 2017 With Rudolph [PHOTOS]

Were you at Monument Circle over the holiday break for Circle of Lights 2017? Did you take a picture with Hot 96.3’s own Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Well if you did, take a look through the galleries below to find your picture!

Circle of Lights 2017 - Part 1 [PHOTOS] 99 photos Launch gallery Circle of Lights 2017 - Part 1 [PHOTOS] 1. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 1 of 99 2. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 2 of 99 3. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 3 of 99 4. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 4 of 99 5. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 5 of 99 6. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 6 of 99 7. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 7 of 99 8. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 8 of 99 9. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 9 of 99 10. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 10 of 99 11. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 11 of 99 12. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 12 of 99 13. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 13 of 99 14. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 14 of 99 15. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 15 of 99 16. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 16 of 99 17. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 17 of 99 18. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 18 of 99 19. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 19 of 99 20. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 20 of 99 21. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 21 of 99 22. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 22 of 99 23. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 23 of 99 24. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 24 of 99 25. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 25 of 99 26. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 26 of 99 27. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 27 of 99 28. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 28 of 99 29. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 29 of 99 30. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 30 of 99 31. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 31 of 99 32. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 32 of 99 33. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 33 of 99 34. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 34 of 99 35. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 35 of 99 36. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 36 of 99 37. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 37 of 99 38. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 38 of 99 39. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 39 of 99 40. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 40 of 99 41. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 41 of 99 42. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 42 of 99 43. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 43 of 99 44. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 44 of 99 45. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 45 of 99 46. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 46 of 99 47. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 47 of 99 48. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 48 of 99 49. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 49 of 99 50. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 50 of 99 51. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 51 of 99 52. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 52 of 99 53. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 53 of 99 54. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 54 of 99 55. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 55 of 99 56. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 56 of 99 57. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 57 of 99 58. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 58 of 99 59. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 59 of 99 60. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 60 of 99 61. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 61 of 99 62. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 62 of 99 63. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 63 of 99 64. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 64 of 99 65. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 65 of 99 66. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 66 of 99 67. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 67 of 99 68. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 68 of 99 69. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 69 of 99 70. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 70 of 99 71. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 71 of 99 72. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 72 of 99 73. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 73 of 99 74. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 74 of 99 75. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 75 of 99 76. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 76 of 99 77. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 77 of 99 78. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 78 of 99 79. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 79 of 99 80. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 80 of 99 81. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 81 of 99 82. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 82 of 99 83. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 83 of 99 84. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 84 of 99 85. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 85 of 99 86. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 86 of 99 87. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 87 of 99 88. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 88 of 99 89. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 89 of 99 90. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 90 of 99 91. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 91 of 99 92. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 92 of 99 93. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 93 of 99 94. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 94 of 99 95. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 95 of 99 96. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 96 of 99 97. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 97 of 99 98. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 98 of 99 99. (1) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 99 of 99 Skip ad Continue reading Circle of Lights 2017 With Rudolph [PHOTOS] Circle of Lights 2017 - Part 1 [PHOTOS]

Circle of Lights 2017 - Part 2 [PHOTOS] 99 photos Launch gallery Circle of Lights 2017 - Part 2 [PHOTOS] 1. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 1 of 99 2. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 2 of 99 3. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 3 of 99 4. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 4 of 99 5. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 5 of 99 6. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 6 of 99 7. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 7 of 99 8. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 8 of 99 9. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 9 of 99 10. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 10 of 99 11. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 11 of 99 12. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 12 of 99 13. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 13 of 99 14. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 14 of 99 15. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 15 of 99 16. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 16 of 99 17. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 17 of 99 18. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 18 of 99 19. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 19 of 99 20. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 20 of 99 21. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 21 of 99 22. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 22 of 99 23. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 23 of 99 24. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 24 of 99 25. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 25 of 99 26. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 26 of 99 27. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 27 of 99 28. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 28 of 99 29. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 29 of 99 30. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 30 of 99 31. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 31 of 99 32. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 32 of 99 33. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 33 of 99 34. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 34 of 99 35. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 35 of 99 36. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 36 of 99 37. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 37 of 99 38. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 38 of 99 39. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 39 of 99 40. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 40 of 99 41. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 41 of 99 42. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 42 of 99 43. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 43 of 99 44. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 44 of 99 45. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 45 of 99 46. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 46 of 99 47. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 47 of 99 48. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 48 of 99 49. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 49 of 99 50. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 50 of 99 51. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 51 of 99 52. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 52 of 99 53. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 53 of 99 54. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 54 of 99 55. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 55 of 99 56. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 56 of 99 57. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 57 of 99 58. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 58 of 99 59. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 59 of 99 60. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 60 of 99 61. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 61 of 99 62. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 62 of 99 63. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 63 of 99 64. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 64 of 99 65. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 65 of 99 66. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 66 of 99 67. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 67 of 99 68. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 68 of 99 69. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 69 of 99 70. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 70 of 99 71. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 71 of 99 72. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 72 of 99 73. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 73 of 99 74. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 74 of 99 75. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 75 of 99 76. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 76 of 99 77. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 77 of 99 78. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 78 of 99 79. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 79 of 99 80. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 80 of 99 81. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 81 of 99 82. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 82 of 99 83. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 83 of 99 84. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 84 of 99 85. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 85 of 99 86. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 86 of 99 87. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 87 of 99 88. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 88 of 99 89. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 89 of 99 90. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 90 of 99 91. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 91 of 99 92. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 92 of 99 93. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 93 of 99 94. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 94 of 99 95. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 95 of 99 96. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 96 of 99 97. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 97 of 99 98. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 98 of 99 99. (2) Circle of Lights 2017 - Hot 96.3 Source:Radio One Indy 99 of 99 Skip ad Continue reading Circle of Lights 2017 With Rudolph [PHOTOS] Circle of Lights 2017 - Part 2 [PHOTOS]