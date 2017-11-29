First Black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Reveals She Wants To Wear A Suit At Her Wedding?

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Bachelorette swept the nation by having the first Black bachelorette in show history Rachel Lindsay! She and her boo Dr. Bryan Abasolo captured our hearts with their union and made everyone fall in love with them.

Now that the show is over everyone wants to know when the wedding is!

“We don’t really know,” explained Abasolo. “She’s not really the wedding planning type so just sometime in 2018 for sure.” Lindsay added, “Both of our parents told us not to have a winter wedding just because with family and traveling. So either the fall or I don’t know maybe even the spring.”

Unlike traditional brides who wear dresses, Lindsay wants to shake it up a bit! “I’m telling you, I’m not the wedding planning type at all,” expressed Lindsay. “All I know is that I don’t want to wear a dress. I want to wear like a clean white suit.”

A clean white suit or dress we’re happy to see these two are doing well and wish them good luck for the future!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

White Male Celebrities BLACK WOMEN LOVE 16 photos Launch gallery White Male Celebrities BLACK WOMEN LOVE 1. Jospeh Sikora 1 of 16 2. Nick Jonas Source:PR Photos 2 of 16 3. John Stamos - You didn't think we were watching "Full House" back in the day for the Olsen twins?! Source:(Instagram) 3 of 16 4. Channing Tatum- It could be the dancing or the body, either way we are on Team Channing. 4 of 16 5. Brad Pitt- Isn't he just classic white boy fine? 5 of 16 6. Kevin Costner- Ever since he starred with Whitney Houston in "The Bodyguard" we have loved him. 6 of 16 7. Justin Timberlake- He can sing, he can dance, what's not to like? 7 of 16 8. Richard Gere- Maybe, he's not the hunk that he used to be...but back in the day sistas would have been in line for the man! Source:(PR Photos) 8 of 16 9. Matthew McConaughey- Something about that southern twang that melts our hearts. Source:(PR PHOTOS) 9 of 16 10. Tom Cruise- He'll always be the hot thing in "Risky Business" to us. Source:(PR Photos) 10 of 16 11. Robin Thicke- It could be that sweet falsetto, his blue-eyed soul or the fact that he loves black women just as much as we love him! Source:(PR Photos) 11 of 16 12. Colin Farrell- Who doesn't like an Irish bad boy? 12 of 16 13. Robert DeNiro- He's no Adonis but he's definitely had some sistas [including his wife] wanting to find them their own Italian Stallion over the years. 13 of 16 14. Chris Noth aka Mr. Big . . . He loves Black women and we love him. 14 of 16 15. George Clooney- He's vintage sexy and he has dated a Black woman in the past. 15 of 16 16. Actor Simon Baker made "Something New" seem like the right thing to do. 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading White Male Celebrities BLACK WOMEN LOVE White Male Celebrities BLACK WOMEN LOVE

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!