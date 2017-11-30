Vic Mensa Criticizes Future For Rapping About Drugs For Record Sales?

Via | HotNewHipHop

Vic Mensa is currently out on the road at the moment opening up for Jay Z’s nationwide “4:44” tour, and while in New York City this past weekend the Chicago rapper sat down with Billboard for a pretty lengthy interview.

While Vic talked about opening for Jay, most of the interview was surrounded by the topic of mental health and the drug culture happening in hip-hop. Vic would first talk about the blame in which drug manufacturers and doctors should be taking, but aren’t.

“I have a lot of personal experience bouncing around between psychiatrists and therapists and being fed pills, while at the same time being told that if I don’t stop doing drugs I’m gonna ruin my life.”

