Tupac Got Shot 5 Times 23 Years Ago Today—Here’s What Lil Cease Says Happened That Night At Quad Studios [VIDEO]

Cease walks us through the studio to detail how it all went down.

It was on this day in Hip Hop history that rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and robbed in Quad Studios.
Check out the video above, to see Lil Cease detail that night in 1994 where 2pac got shot in Quad Studio.
