Twitter Reacts To News Of Beyoncé And Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Beyoncé continues to come through with the features this year.
After lending her voice to tracks like “Walk On Water” by Eminem and “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William, Queen Bey is now teaming up with Ed Sheeran for a remix of his song “Perfect.”
The track off his successful ÷ (divide) album is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and so far, reactions to the news have ranged from confused to all-out excited. Swipe through to find out what people had to say.
