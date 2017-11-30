Twitter Reacts To News Of Beyoncé And Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Beyoncé continues to come through with the features this year.

After lending her voice to tracks like “Walk On Water” by Eminem and “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William, Queen Bey is now teaming up with Ed Sheeran for a remix of his song “Perfect.”

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:31am PST

The track off his successful ÷ (divide) album is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and so far, reactions to the news have ranged from confused to all-out excited. Swipe through to find out what people had to say.

