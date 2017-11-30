Drake Got Caught Mixing His Drink At A Raptors Game And The Responses Are Priceless

When photo or video surfaces of Drake doing something meme-worthy, it seems like the world stops spinning while everyone delights in the opportunity to get the most fitting jokes off. Court-side at a Toronto Raptors game, the cameras caught the 6 God while he was in the middle of mixing himself a drink–and apparently that really got the rapper nervous–looking around like he’s never seen a camera before in his life.

It’s no surprise that following the Raptors posting this hilarious video of Drake’s reaction, came a slew of people describing what situations they get in that would make them react exactly like this in their own life. Check out some of the funniest tweets below, a lot of them will probably be pretty relatable for your own life.

When the waiter comes to ur table after 20 minutes and asks if ur ready to order and u haven’t even looked at the menu https://t.co/MsJf6GhLSt — Cody Bertin (@CBerd) November 30, 2017

When you told your girl you was working late, but you at the game. pic.twitter.com/00d9bj9evf — The Megan (@MegYuup) November 30, 2017

Your girl: “So what’s up with you liking that girl’s pics on IG?” You: pic.twitter.com/2rb84ppxIA — vinny (@vinny2NlCE) November 30, 2017

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: